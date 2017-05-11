How You Can Win a Pair of Steph Curry’s Under Armour Mother’s Day Special-Edition Sneakers

Stephen Curry is celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday with sneakers, of course.
Curry teamed up with his wife, Ayesha, to promote her newly launched meal-delivery service, Homemade, by offering up a giveaway. New Homemade customers who order a meal kit and use the code STEPH30 receive free shipping and are automatically entered to win a signed copy of Ayesha’s cookbook, “The Seasoned Life,” and a signed pair of Steph’s Under Armour Curry 3Zero Mother’s Day special-edition sneakers.
The sneakers feature a gray upper with orange, white and gold accents. The sole is green and says, “The Seasoned Life,” in the same font used on the cover of Ayesha’s book.
In honor of Mother's Day! @ayeshacurry and I decided to do a giveaway exclusive to her @cookhomemademeals new customers!!! Order a meal kit and enter the promo code: STEPH30 for free shipping and you will automatically be entered to win a signed copy of @ayeshacurry cookbook #theseasonedlife and a signed pair of my @uabasketball Curry3zero Mother's Day special editions! #cookhomemade #uabasketball
Curry himself has already worn the special sneakers during his Golden State Warriors playoff series against the Utah Jazz. The Warriors swept the series 4-0 and are headed to the Western Conference Finals; they’re awaiting the winner of the series between the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs.
