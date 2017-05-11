How You Can Win a Pair of Steph Curry’s Under Armour Mother’s Day Special-Edition Sneakers

Steph Curry during Game 4 of the NBA Playoff series between the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz. REX Shutterstock

Stephen Curry is celebrating Mother’s Day on Sunday with sneakers, of course.

Curry teamed up with his wife, Ayesha, to promote her newly launched meal-delivery service, Homemade, by offering up a giveaway. New Homemade customers who order a meal kit and use the code STEPH30 receive free shipping and are automatically entered to win a signed copy of Ayesha’s cookbook, “The Seasoned Life,” and a signed pair of Steph’s Under Armour Curry 3Zero Mother’s Day special-edition sneakers.

The sneakers feature a gray upper with orange, white and gold accents. The sole is green and says, “The Seasoned Life,” in the same font used on the cover of Ayesha’s book.

Curry himself has already worn the special sneakers during his Golden State Warriors playoff series against the Utah Jazz. The Warriors swept the series 4-0 and are headed to the Western Conference Finals; they’re awaiting the winner of the series between the Houston Rockets and the San Antonio Spurs.

Steph Curry wearing the Under Armour Curry 3Zero Mother’s Day special-edition shoes. REX Shutterstock

A closer look at Under Armour’s Curry 3Zero Mother’s Day. REX Shutterstock

