Steph Curry’s New Kicks Coming to You Via Drones

Athletic powerhouse Under Armour may have hit some low points this year, but it is hoping to soar sky-high with its latest release.

In anticipation of its new colorways of Stephen Curry’s latest basketball shoe, the Baltimore-based company released a teaser video Wednesday on social media.

“More Drops. More Drones. Something special for The Bay. The #Curry4 #DroneDrop hits Saturday, 12.16,” Under Armour said in the Instagram post.

In the video, a drone carries a package over a community, with the presumption that it could drop the latest Curry kicks, called More Dubs, in your neighborhood.

The goal of the viral video, the company said, is to generate excitement by paying “homage to some of the best fans in the league. Oracle Arena — affectionately called ‘Roaracle’ — is home to these fans that come out every game day with their signs and chants signifying the pride of Warriors Ground.”

The new iteration lands Saturday, Dec. 16, at Under Armour stores, online and at key retailers in the Bay Area.

This year, Under Armour’s senior footwear designer, Kort Neumann, told Footwear News that he faced a daunting task in meeting the NBA All-Star’s design demands.

“He loved the step-in comfort of the 3. He loved the traction as well. [But] he felt like the shoe was too bulky,” Neumann said. “Although he was looking for something stable at the time, he wanted something streamlined and speedier for the 4.”

To that end, the minimalist sneaker is notable for its knit upper — a first in the Curry franchise — which offers stretch in some areas and strength in others.

The More Dubs style, in particular, features specks of blue on the outsole that gradually become all blue closer to the gold SC30 logo.

“The design creates a gradient effect, which contrasts with the all-white upper and toe box. It also plays off of the brightness of the outsole, creating a sleek and modern look,” the company said in a statement. “The interior pull-tab ties the shoe together, matching the gold of the SC30 logo and working in unison to create a harmonious color palette. For the legions of supporters who make up Dub Nation, this isn’t just the colorway they expect, it’s the colorway they deserve.”

