Mache Made Custom Nike Cleats for NFL Star Stefon Diggs With Portraits of Football Icon Randy Moss

Sneaker artist Dan “Mache” Gamache unveiled a pair of custom looks tonight via social media; one for a current NFL star, and the other for an all-time football great.
Mache, a self-professed Minnesota Vikings fan created a Moss-inspired Nike cleat for wide receiver Stefon Diggs to play in during the Monday Night Football matchup against the New Orleans Saints at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The cleats, which boast imagery of Moss wearing the team’s purple and gold, are to celebrate the soon-to-be Hall of Famer’s induction into the Vikings’ Ring of Honor.
And Moss also got a pair of custom kicks, made by Mache, of his own. Via Instagram, Mache showed off a custom Air Jordan 11 Low. Along the patent leather that graces the shoe’s upper is Moss’ name, highlights of his career and the number he wore while playing for the team, 84. The classic sneakers also boast custom insoles with photos from his Minnesota career and a laser-etched tongue label with Moss’ face.
