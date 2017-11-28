Nike Collabs With Prolific Graffiti Artist Stash on Limited-Edition Retro Runners

Since 2003, prolific NYC graffiti mainstay Stash has been applying his signature style to Nike’s classic sneakers, resulting in a handful of coveted collaborations. And tomorrow, the decade-plus partnership will continue with a new spin on the fan-favrotie Air Zoom Spiridon runner.

Here, Stash gives the Nike running shoe from 1997 a makeover in his distinct blue-based color combination. The shoe features various shades of blue blended throughout the upper along with silver and white details.

Stash x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon insole Nike

A closer look reveals several nods to Stash’s artwork including embroidery at the toe and co-branding at the heel tab. Inside, the sneaker’s insole boasts a negative print of the spray can caps that were once Stash’s tools of trade.

After being teased on social media throughout the year, the Stash x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon will arrive tomorrow for $175 from nike.com/launch and select Nike retailers globally in limited-edition quantities.

Stash x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon detail Nike

Stash x Nike Air Zoom Spiridon heel Nike

Want more?

Nike Cancels Raffle for Virgil Abloh’s Off-White Sneakers Due to ‘Overwhelming Demand’

Sneakerheads Weigh In on FN’s 2017 Shoe of the Year

Cristiano Ronaldo Flies in Style With Virgil Abloh’s Off-White x Nike Shoes