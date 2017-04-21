7 Shoes That Look Like the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino Drink That’s Breaking the Internet

Starbucks has a limited-edition Unicorn Frappuccino drink. Courtesy of Starbucks.

Starbucks has a limited-edition Unicorn Frappuccino drink that’s breaking the Internet, with no shortage of memes and bragging rights abound on social media. Instagram and Twitter streams are swirling with photos of the shimmery rainbow-like drink that features stunning touches of pink, purple and blue.

Think of it as: Lisa Frank in a cup.

Starbucks has a limited-edition Unicorn Frappuccino drink. Courtesy of Starbucks.

The whimsical beverage debuted Wednesday and will be available through Sunday at participating locations in North America.

Even the ingredients sound like a fantasy: “The Unicorn Frappuccino blended crème is made with a sweet dusting of pink powder, blended into a crème Frappuccino with mango syrup and layered with a pleasantly sour blue drizzle,” Starbucks said in a statement. “It is finished with vanilla whipped cream and a sprinkle of sweet pink and sour blue powder topping.”

But the real novelty is in the changing colors. It starts off as a “purple beverage with swirls of blue and a first taste that is sweet and fruity,” Starbucks said, “but give it a stir and its color changes to pink, and the flavor evolves to tangy and tart.”

Sure, it’s a drinkable work of art, but the same ombre palette can be a treat for the feet, too.

Here, we look at shoes that nod the Unicorn Frappuccino.

1. Brooks Adrenaline GTS 17; $120-$130; Brooksrunning.com.

Brooks Adrenaline GTS 17; $120-$130; Brooksrunning.com. Courtesy of Brooks.

2. Keds x Malhia Kent Champion Murphy; $125; Keds.com.

Keds x Malhia Kent Champion Murphy; $125; Keds.com. Courtesy of Keds.

3. Irregular Choice Candy Damsel; £130 (around $166.36); Irregularchoice.com.

Irregular Choice Candy Damsel; £130 (around $166.36); Irregularchoice.com Courtesy of Irregular Choice.

4. Irregular Choice Dreamkiss; £109 (around $139); Irregularchoice.com.

Irregular Choice Dreamkiss; £109 (around $139); Irregularchoice.com Courtesy of Irregular Choice.

5. Vans Kids Glitter & Iridescent Sk8-Hi Zip; $45; Vans.com.

5. Vans Kids Glitter & Iridescent Sk8-Hi Zip; $45; Vans.com. Courtesy of Vans.com.

6. Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lo Iridescent; $59.99; Vans.com.

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Lo Iridescent; $59.99; journeys .com/product/407057" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer nofollow" >Journeys.com. Courtesy of Journeys.com.

7. Vans Slim Ombre Purple-Blue canvas sneakers; $49.95; eBay.com.