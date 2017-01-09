These Officially Licensed ‘Star Wars’ Sneakers Are for Fans of All Ages

Ethically-sourced shoe brand Po-Zu has an officially licensed “Star Wars” collection on the way that the entire family will be able to enjoy.
In collaboration with Lucasfilm/Disney, Po-Zu will launch a “Star Wars” range that includes official replicas of the shoes worn by characters in the film, along with styles inspired by the film’s iconic wardrobe.
“This is a fantastic opportunity for Po-Zu to bring high quality, ethically and sustainably-made shoes and boots to a wider market. Star Wars is an amazing brand and an enduring franchise,” Po-Zu founder Sven Segal said of the collaboration, which was first unveiled at the FFANY trade show in November.
The Star Wars x Po-Zu collection also includes the Resistance, a vegan high-top sneaker inspired by character Poe Dameron. The sneaker, which will be available in men’s, women’s, and kid’s sizing, is built with a red organic cotton upper with white accents and features a memory foam insole for comfort. A rubber Rebel Alliance badge appears at the side panel, while the woven tongue label features dual-branding.
This collection will be available for pre-order in spring 2017, with a wider launch following in August.
