‘Star Wars’ Fans Can Buy Sperry’s New Men’s and Women’s Shoes Now

Fans of George Lucas’ iconic sci-fi series ‘Star Wars’ can pick up a new official sneaker collaboration with Sperry right now.
The styles span two different models and are offered in men’s and women’s sizes for a total of five different looks featuring some of the film’s most memorable characters. Sperry’s Cloud Slip On sneaker, priced at $74.95, features “Han & Chewie” and “Droids” prints for both men and women, while a third “McQuarrie” makeup is available exclusively for men.
Meanwhile, Sperry’s Cloud CVO model comes in black “Death Star” and orange “Rebel Pilot” makeups, which retail for $74.95 in men and women’s sizes.
All five styles pictured here are available now from sperry.com and select Sperry retails for $74.95 each. Online shoppers will receive an exclusive piece of artwork depicting famous battle scenes from “Episode IV: A New Hope.”
