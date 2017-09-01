European Sneaker Fans Will Soon Be Able to Buy Kicks From Stadium Goods

The seller section of Stadium Goods. Stadium Goods

Stadium Goods has served New York’s die-hard sneaker fans through its Soho door since 2015, and consumers elsewhere through its online presence. And this fall, it will have an even broader reach, thanks to a new deal announced today.

The consignment retailer has teamed up with fashion-focused online retailer Zalando, which will allow European consumers to shop its robust sneaker and streetwear catalog. The partnership will begin with Germany-based consumers having a shot at buying selections from the Stadium Goods inventory.

“As a leader in the sneaker market, we’re excited to be partnering with Europe’s premier online shopping destination,” John McPheters, co-founder and CEO of Stadium Goods, said in a statement. “We believe together, Zalando and Stadium Goods will offer sneaker enthusiasts the authenticity and selection European consumers have long been asking for.”

According to Stadium Goods, through the Zalando Partner Program, it will be able to connect its e-commerce stock to the Zalando fashion store (which boasts more than 21 million customers), and purchased sneakers and apparel will be shipped from Stadium Goods.

This isn’t the first move Stadium Goods has made to broaden its consumer base. It announced in August 2016 a partnership with e-commerce company Alibaba Group, specifically its Tmall Global channel, to sell sneakers to Chinese consumers. And to further its abilities to expand, Stadium Goods secured $4.6 million in equity funding in January.

