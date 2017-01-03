Yeezys, Ultra Boosts, Jordans and Fenty x Puma Top Stadium Goods’ Best-Selling Shoes of 2016

Stadium Goods' number 9 best-selling shoe of 2016, the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Beluga." Stadium Goods

Sneaker consignment store Stadium Goods has released a countdown of its best-selling shoes in 2016, and some of the results may catch you off guard.

While the models that make up the top 50 shoes aren’t exactly shocking — Air Jordans, Yeezys, NMDs and Ultra Boosts dominate the list — some of the best-selling styles were unexpected.

Stadium Goods’ number one best-selling shoe of 2016, the Adidas NMD R1 “Triple White.” Stadium Goods

The year’s best-selling sneaker was the “Triple White” Adidas NMD R1 from the “Monochrome Pack,” which released in March. While there’s no denying the popularity of both all-white sneakers and the NMD franchise, the fact that an easily-soiled stark white look took the top spot may come as a surprise to some.

Other NMD R1s in Stadium Goods’ top 50 include the “Core Black” at 45, the women’s “Raw Pink” at 44, “Red/Core Black” at 38, “Black Charcoal” at 34, “Red/Red” at 33, “Core White/Core Black” at 30, “Cream” at 29, “Japan Black” Primeknit at 28, “Core Black/Blue” at 27, “Core Gray/Core White” at 17 and “Core Black/Red” at 6.

Stadium Goods’ number two best-selling shoe of 2016, the Adidas Ultra Boost “Triple White.” Stadium Goods

Coming in just behind the NMD “Triple White” is the Ultra Boost 1.0 “Triple White,” a sneaker that released in 2015 but had continued success throughout the year. The Ultra Boost 1.0 also shows up at the number three spot in “Core Black,” while three Ultra Boost 2.0 colorways are scattered throughout the list.

Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma Slides also managed to earn a spot on the sneaker-dominated list, coming in at 46 in the “Shell” colorway.

One of Stadium Goods’ best-selling shoes of 2016, Rihanna’s Fenty x Puma Slide. Stadium Goods

Elsewhere, Air Jordans and Yeezy Boosts continued to perform well on the secondary market, with 18 and 7 different styles on the list, respectively.

To view the entire shoppable list, head over to stadiumgoods.com.

Stadium Goods’ number four best-selling shoe of 2016, the Air Jordan 11 “Space Jam.” Stadium Goods

Stadium Goods’ number 12 best-selling shoe of 2016, the Nike Air More Uptempo. Stadium Goods

Stadium Goods’ number 7 best-selling shoe of 2016, the Air Jordan 12 “Flu Game.” Stadium Goods

Want more?

Stadium Goods Launches Sneaker Consignment Mega-Store

Stadium Goods Partners With Alibaba Group To Sell Sneakers In China

Stadium Goods Has 100 Rare Nike Air Force 1 Pairs for Sale at the Original Retail Price