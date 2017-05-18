Stadium Goods Breaks Down the History of the ‘Triple Black’ Adidas Ultra Boost

Several "Triple Black" Adidas Ultra Boost looks. Courtesy of Stadium Goods.

With all the color combinations brands release of sneakers, it’s hard to believe that a sneakerhead favorite colorway is made up of just one.

Adidas has capitalized on the “Triple Black” sneaker craze, particularly with its acclaimed Ultra Boost franchise. Since the shoe’s debut in 2015, the athletic giant has dressed its coveted model — as well as the Uncaged version of the silhouette — numerous times in all black. And as each iteration hit stores, sneaker fans bought them with quickness, making sure retailers were sold out well before day’s end.

For fans who may have forgotten about a release, New York City-based consignment store Stadium Goods documented the “Triple Black” Ultra Boost timeline on its website, starting with the Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged LTD drop in July 2016 and ending with the Haven x Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged release in April of this year. The comprehensive list includes inline releases and must-have collaborations.

“Every notable version of the Ultra Boost model has a ‘Triple Black’ colorway. It feels almost as if the tonal black motif is a right of passage reserved for stylish footwear that has an uncanny ability to affect the culture,” the retailer said in a statement.

But not only did Stadium Goods share the “Triple Black” timeline; the retailer offered a look at what it still had in stock of the coveted sneakers. Check out what styles Stadium Goods still has on its shelves.

Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged LTD

Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged LTD, $300; stadiumgoods.com

Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged

Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged, $275 to $350; stadiumgoods.com

Adidas Ultra Boost LTD

Adidas Ultra Boost LTD, $375 to $700; stadiumgoods.com

Adidas PDS Ultra Boost TRA

Adidas PDS Ultra Boost TRA, $475; stadiumgoods.com Adidas Ultra Boost Uncaged