The Ssense Black Friday Sneaker Sale Is Back and Better Than Ever

Montreal-based Ssense is known for stocking some of the hottest designers around as well as for its can’t-miss sales. This year’s Black Friday blowout offers both, with pages upon pages of great, discounted kicks to shop from.

For sneaker fans, there are more than 1,500 pairs on sale from top brands such as Adidas, Gucci, NikeLab, Off-White, Yeezy and many more.

Scroll down for a sampling of the best discounted styles, and head to Ssense’s site to check out the entire sale.

Options from the Amsterdam-based Filling Pieces range from the sporty to the sleek to the high-fashion.

If want to try out the bulky sneaker trend, you’ll be hard-pressed to find a better option than this high-top from Acne Studios. And act fast: This style rarely goes on sale.

Adidas Forum Mid Ssense

Almost everyone has a pair of Adidas Stan Smiths in their closet, but if you want to switch it up, consider another of the brand’s classic styles, like the Forum Mid.

