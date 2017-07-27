These are 5 Trends in Outdoor Footwear You Need to Know About

Women's (L) and men's FlyRoam looks from Timberland with Aerocore midsole tech. Peter Verry

Although the brands showing at Outdoor Retailer Summer Market in Salt Lake City cater to different consumers, there were several themes for spring ’18 on display in common. Well before these new looks for the season arrive, here are five trends Footwear News came across during the twice-annual showcase.

Get Ready to Hike

Trail running shoes have been the go-to style for the market’s leading labels to attract new, younger consumers. But light hikers are becoming more prevalent, and executed in ways that are sure to attract millennials. Hi-Tec is one brand delivering eye-catching hiking styles for the season, led by its Wildfire model for men and women, which boasts both lifestyle appeal and performance characteristics.

Women’s (L) and men’s Wildfire looks from Hi-Tec. Peter Verry

Conscious of the Environment

Catering to the performance needs of outdoor enthusiasts isn’t enough to appease consumers spending their hard-earned dollars. Brands must also prove to shoppers that it is also important to deliver environmentally friendly products. Running staple Altra is doing so by adding its Bloom Foam insoles, which are made from algae, to its casual offerings, and Timberland is continuing to work with Thread to use material sourced from recycled plastic bottles retrieved in Haiti in several boot uppers.

Timberland 6-inch boots with uppers made from recycled bottle material. Peter Verry

Comfort Isn’t Spared

Many of the outdoor-specific styles were executed with exceptional comfort in mind. The comfort push is highlighted by Khombu’s upcoming yoga-inspired collection and Timberland’s FlyRoam Collection boasting Aerocore midsole.

Looks from Khombu’s upcoming Yoga Core Comfort Collection for women. Peter Verry

Athletic Continues to Inspire

The outdoor market is continuing to take cues from athletic counterparts by making performance shoes lighter and faster. Merrell is leading the way with ultra lightweight hikers for the season, including its low and mid Chameleon 7 models for men and women.

Merrell’s Chameleon 7 hiker in low and mid. Peter Verry

Prices are Dropping

Not every brand has low priced selections, but many are catering to people buying on a budget. Khombu will deliver its Yoga Core Comfort Collection for women, all featuring $59.99 price points and Hi-Tec’s Wildfire for men and women will come in at $90.

