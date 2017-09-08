Ronnie Fieg Brings Out LeBron James and Scottie Pippen in Epic Kith Sport NYFW Experience

View Slideshow Ronnie Fieg, left, and LeBron James backstage at Kith Sport's NYFW show. Courtesy of Instagram

Another New York Fashion Week show, another win for Ronnie Fieg and Kith.

Streetwear’s hottest designer had attendees — including NBA superstar Carmelo Anthony, music and sneaker legend DJ Clark Kent, rap star Action Bronson, design standouts John Elliott and Virgil Abloh and others — clamoring for each look he lent his creative prowess to while looking on from bleachers, sitting underneath championship banners, reminding onlookers of Kith’s many fashion wins.

👑 Long Live the King KITH x KING JAMES #lebron #lebronjames #kingjames #kith A post shared by James Family Fanpage (@teamjamesfamily) on Sep 7, 2017 at 7:13pm PDT

The night was highlighted by the presence of today’s best pro baller, LeBron James, showcasing his latest signature shoe, the Nike LeBron 15, for the first time. And James was not the only legend of the hardwood to walk the runway at NYC’s Classic Car Club Manhattan. Six-time NBA champion Scottie Pippen also made an appearance, wearing a reimagined pair of his iconic debut signature shoe, the Nike Air Pippen.

NBA star LeBron James in the Nike LeBron 15 at the Kith Sport show. Rex Shutterstock

Nike had a strong presence at the show, set to the soundtrack of the the best from the 1990s and 2000s New York rap scene (Nas, Gang Starr, Busta Rhymes). Other looks from the brand reinterpreted by Fieg include the coveted Air Maestro 2 that’s circulated the internet for weeks, the classic Cortez, and other classic basketball silhouettes.

Although Nike’s presence was felt, another athletic staple, Adidas, also had standout footwear moments, highlighted by laceless Boost-assisted looks. And lifestyle outdoor looks from Timberland and others also had people’s eyes staring at the feet of models as they passed.

