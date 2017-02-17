Spike Lee Delivers Powerful Anti-Trump Message With Custom Air Jordans

Spike Lee's custom Air Jordans with anti-Trump messages. Instagram

Spike Lee has never been one to hold back his political views, and the filmmaker’s latest statement may be his boldest yet.

Lee shared on Instagram a pair of customized “Black History Month” Air Jordan 1s with the phrases “Repel Agent Orange” across one shoe and “Resist” across the other.

The custom Jordans were inspired by the nickname given to President Donald Trump by rapper Busta Rhymes while performing with A Tribe Called Quest at the Grammy Awards on Feb. 12.

“I just want to thank President Agent Orange for perpetuating all of the evil that you’ve been perpetuating throughout the United States. I want to thank President Agent Orange for your unsuccessful attempt at the Muslim ban,” Busta Rhymes said.

The artwork on the sneakers was painted by Danielle Mastrion, who shared detailed images of the work on her Instagram page.

This year’s “Black History Month” Air Jordan 1 has sold out on nike.com, but can be found on eBay with prices starting at $150.

