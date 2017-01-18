People Keep Leaving Shoes at This Massachusetts Intersection and No One Knows Why

The intersection of County Road and East St. in Southampton, Mass. Google Maps

A traffic island at a quiet Southampton, Mass. intersection is becoming a local legend after being showered in shoes for more than a decade.

According to WWLP, people have been leaving behind shoes at the intersection of County Road and East St. — dubbed “Sneaker Island” or “The Island of Lost Soles” by locals — in Southampton.

The tradition, which WWLP says dates back at least 12 years, is one that even has local police and residents stumped. “I’ve been asking that question myself. I didn’t know what was going on. I just keep laughing every time I go by it,” said Southampton resident Tom Bashista.

Southampton police sergeant Marty Cook echoed Bashita’s confusion, admitting that he doesn’t know how or why “Sneaker Island” came to be.

Most recently, a giant paper mache mold of the classic Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star was left behind at the intersection on Sunday.

In 2012, Mass Live attempted to get to the bottom of “Sneaker Island” to no avail. “It’s constantly being bombarded with shoes,” Southampton highway superintendent Ed Cauley told Mass Live. “The funny part is it first started off with high heels, and then sneakers, and then back to high heels, then dress shoes, and then sneakers again.”

