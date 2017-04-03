The Under Armour Sneakers of South Carolina’s First College Basketball Championship

South Carolina NCAA Women's College Basketball
South Carolina celebrating its first college basketball title.
AP Images.

The South Carolina men’s basketball team was stopped by Gonzaga in the Final Four round on Saturday, but its women’s squad won the NCAA championship on Sunday, topping Mississippi State at American Airlines Center in Dallas, 67-55. The historic win gives the school its first title for women or men in basketball.

And the victory for South Carolina is also a win for Under Armour.

The Baltimore-based athletic giant outfits the Gamecocks, and for the championship win, the team laced up the best court-ready sneakers the company has to offer.

Leading South Carolina’s scoring was A’ja Wilson, a 6-foot-5 junior forward, who dropped 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting. In the win, Wilson laced up a pink and white pair of the UA ClutchFit Drive 3 Low. Guard Kaela Davis also had a big game for the Gamecocks, scoring 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting in the Curry 3Zero.

A'ja Wilson UA ClutchFit Drive 3 Kaela Davis Curry 3Zero South Carolina Gamecocks Women's College BasketballA’ja Wilson (left) in the UA ClutchFit Drive 3 Low, with Kaela Davis, who is wearing the Curry 3Zero. REX Shutterstock.

But Wilson and Davis weren’t the only players who rocked stellar performance looks from the school’s brand sponsor. Aside from the UA ClutchFit Drive 3 Low and the Curry 3Zero, other coveted Under Armour looks that hit the court included the Curry 3 “Chinese New Year” and the UA Charged Controller in the limited-edition gold colorway.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan Under Armour Charged ControllerMikiah Herbert Harrigan (right) of South Carolina in the Under Armour Charged Controller in the limited-edition gold colorway. REX Shutterstock.
A'ja Wilson South Carolina Gamecocks UA ClutchFit Drive 3 Low Women's College BasketballSouth Carolina forward A’ja Wilson celebrating in the UA ClutchFit Drive 3 Low after winning the school’s first basketball title for men or women. AP Images.

 

 

