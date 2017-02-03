Sneaker Artist Marcus Rivero Creates Custom Kicks for Super Bowl LI Players

devonta freeman malcolm butler
Devonta Freeman of the Atlanta Falcons and Malcolm Butler of the New England Patriots
Footwear will have a fashion moment on the gridiron this weekend, with custom cleats to be worn during team preparations ahead of Super Bowl LI in Houston.

marcus rivero custom cleatsNIke cleat designed for Devonta Freeman and Adidas cleat for Malcolm Butler. Courtesy of brand.

Renowned custom shoe designer Marcus Rivero, aka Soles By Sir, on Thursday brought to life custom artwork on cleats to be worn by New England Patriots cornerback Malcolm Butler and Atlanta Falcons running back Devonta Freeman.

marcus riveroMarcus Rivero hand painted a duo of styles for Malcolm Butler and Devonta Freeman. Courtesy of brand.

The designs were the work of fans via Microsoft’s Custom Cleat Design Competition. The looks were created Saturday through Tuesday at Microsoft’s NFLX location in Houston using Sketchable, a drawing app, on Microsoft’s new Surface Studio and Surface Hub devices. Each player selected the winning designs.

Providing a surface for the designs was a pair of Nike cleats for Freeman and Adidas for Butler. Butler and Freeman are among a long list of professional athletes Rivero has worked with that also includes Derrick Rose, John Wall, Jimmy Graham and DeMarco Murray.

