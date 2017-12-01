Michael Jordan’s Brother-in-Law’s Sneaker Store Is Releasing Exclusive Shoes in 2018

Solefly x Air Jordan 17 Low Instagram: @djkhaled

Miami-based retailer SoleFly will continue its collaboration with Jordan Brand in February with the launch of a limited-edition Air Jordan 17, and a handful of lucky celebrities and sports stars are already getting their hands on the sure-to-be-sought-after sneakers.

SoleFly founder and owner Carlos Prieto, who is also Michael Jordan’s brother-in-law, shared an image of himself stitching custom embroidery on the ankle collar of around a half dozen pairs of the upcoming collab.

Lucky recipients include Michael Jordan (“Black Cat”), Drake (“6 God”), Russell Westbrook (“Why Not”), Chris Paul (“CP3”) and actor Mark Wahlberg, whose Air Jordan fandom is well-documented.

⚠️February⚠️

Another big name who managed to get his hands on the kicks ahead of the drop date is DJ Khaled, who shared a look at his personalized pair. Khaled’s version includes the name of his record label, We the Best, on the right shoe and the name of Khaled’s son, Asahd, on the left.

SoleFly’s previous Jordan Brand collaborations include work on the Air Jordan 3, Air Jordan 16, Air Jordan 23, Jordan 1 Modero Slide and the Jordan Eclipse.

The SoleFly x Air Jordan 17 Low “Lightning” is expected to release in February.

Still In The meeting !! @solefly @jumpman23 A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on Nov 30, 2017 at 2:03pm PST

