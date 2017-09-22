Social Media Roasts Big Baller Brand’s New $495 Lonzo Ball ‘Remix’ Sneakers

Big Baller Brand ZO2 Prime Remix Big Baller Brand

On Thursday, Big Baller Brand took the spotlight once again by unveiling its ZO2 Prime Remix sneakers, a modified version of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball’s $495 signature shoe.

Big Baller Brand describes the new sneaker as “one of the lightest basketball shoes in the history of the game,” although an exact wright is not specified. According to the brand, the shoe was created in collaboration with a company called Santa Anta Designs.

The latest footwear offering from the Ball family includes a carbon fiber shank for support, which a product description says was inspired by aerospace and Formula 1 racing. There’s also a ripstop mesh upper, which Big Baller Brand says was taken from “ultra light performance racing Yachts.”

Introducing one of the lightest basketball shoes ever made. The ZO2 Prime Remix. Available now for preorder on https://t.co/yLY01fNsBB pic.twitter.com/rf2fdHGWfi — Big Baller Brand (@bigballerbrand) September 21, 2017

For cushioning, the ZO2 Prime Remix uses what the brand says is the “newest generation of foam” on the market, which uses 40 percent EVA and sits 25 percent lower to the ground than traditional EVA foam.

The ZO2 Prime Remix also features a vastly different design than the original ZO2 Prime. The sneaker’s all-black upper bears the logos of Big Baller Brand and Santa Anta Designs and a reptile skin pattern.

While some social media users called the design an improvement, others were taken aback by the shoe’s product description, which notes that buyers who originally preordered the ZO2 Prime will receive the Remix iteration instead.

“If you have ordered the original ZO2 Prime, you’re automatically set to be shipped a pair of the ZO2 Prime Remix on Nov. 24, 2017, as a replacement for your original ZO2 order,” reads the brand’s e-commerce site.

See some of the best social media reactions to the news below.

So The Big Baller Brand scrapped kicks that people already spent $495 to pre-order and replaced with kicks that should be around $140? pic.twitter.com/8URvnglOc3 — Nigel D. (@NigelDPresents) September 21, 2017

Finesse move of the year lol. Either way, these better shoes though — daneFultz (@LastManChiefin) September 21, 2017

Big Baller Brand dropping the new ZO2s like pic.twitter.com/EZ3Ldk8ur2 — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) September 21, 2017

@bigballerbrand how about you Remix the price point on the ZO2s while you’re at it? — Abdullio‼️ (@OneAndOnlyAbdul) September 21, 2017

How this dude Lonzo gonna come out with a remix edition of it kicks when the first ones havent even been delivered yet — Mr. Mozzay (@SwagMoss) September 22, 2017

as excited as i am to see lonzo play, how does he have a remix shoe when he barely wore his first one in summer league? — Chalupa Batman (@Demonbain_24) September 22, 2017

So Lonzo you haven’t even played a NBA game yet and you already have a “remix” shoe? #Lakers #Zo2 #BBB — C. Lyle (@lylestyle99) September 21, 2017

