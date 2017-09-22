Social Media Roasts Big Baller Brand’s New $495 Lonzo Ball ‘Remix’ Sneakers

On Thursday, Big Baller Brand took the spotlight once again by unveiling its ZO2 Prime Remix sneakers, a modified version of Los Angeles Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball’s $495 signature shoe.
Big Baller Brand describes the new sneaker as “one of the lightest basketball shoes in the history of the game,” although an exact wright is not specified. According to the brand, the shoe was created in collaboration with a company called Santa Anta Designs.
The latest footwear offering from the Ball family includes a carbon fiber shank for support, which a product description says was inspired by aerospace and Formula 1 racing. There’s also a ripstop mesh upper, which Big Baller Brand says was taken from “ultra light performance racing Yachts.”
For cushioning, the ZO2 Prime Remix uses what the brand says is the “newest generation of foam” on the market, which uses 40 percent EVA and sits 25 percent lower to the ground than traditional EVA foam.
The ZO2 Prime Remix also features a vastly different design than the original ZO2 Prime. The sneaker’s all-black upper bears the logos of Big Baller Brand and Santa Anta Designs and a reptile skin pattern.
While some social media users called the design an improvement, others were taken aback by the shoe’s product description, which notes that buyers who originally preordered the ZO2 Prime will receive the Remix iteration instead.
“If you have ordered the original ZO2 Prime, you’re automatically set to be shipped a pair of the ZO2 Prime Remix on Nov. 24, 2017, as a replacement for your original ZO2 order,” reads the brand’s e-commerce site.
