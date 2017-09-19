Social Media Is Loving This Custom Nike x Vans Shoe

Nike x Vans Sk8-Hi Custom Twitter: @Blazzynw

A creative sneaker fan’s custom creation merging the Vans Sk8-Hi with Nike’s iconic Swoosh logo is winning over social media.

Starting with the black Vans Sk8-Hi as its base, Instagram user @blazzynw started by removing the high-top skate shoe’s Jazz Stripe branding. In its place is a chinky oversized Nike Swoosh reminiscent of the style found on models such as the Blazer.

“I saw a pair of Sk8-His and wanted to make something that’ll strike emotion,” the user told Footwear News. “I’ve always been a huge fan of Nike, so making this shoe was a lot of fun.”

According to @blazzynw, the process took around “two months of procrastination” with another week of hands-on creating. And for readers who are interested in getting their hands on this look, there’s some good news: The customizer says he has plans to make more pairs in the future.

