Social Media Calls Out Adidas for Congratulating Customers on ‘Surviving’ Boston Marathon

Boston Marathon runners. AP/REX/Shutterstock

An ill-conceived email sent by Adidas to Boston Marathon participants is causing outcry on social media.

“Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!,” read the subject line of a email sent Tuesday from Adidas Running.

Poor choice of words from adidas after the Boston marathon. pic.twitter.com/ggugE2S55o — △⃒⃘ (@ItsPaoloni) April 18, 2017

The social media backlash was immediate, with many users condemning the brand for their poor choice of words in the aftermath of the 2013 Boston Marathon bombings, which killed three people and wounded dozens more.

.@adidas newletter for today is titled "Congrats, you survived the Boston Marathon!" Seems a little inappropriate — Nick (@nicklisterman) April 18, 2017

Shortly after the email made the rounds, Adidas took to Twitter to issue a statement. “We are incredibly sorry,” the brand said. “Clearly, there was no thought given to the insensitive email subject line we sent Tuesday. We deeply apologize for our mistake.”

“The Boston Marathon is one of the most inspirational sporting events in the world,” the statement continues. “Every year we’re reminded of the hope and resiliency of the running community at this event.”

Edna Kiplagat, of Kenya, wins the women’s division of the 2017 Boston Marathon. AP/REX/Shutterstock

