Is This Unreleased Ultra Boost Part of the Adidas Consortium Sneaker Exchange?

Following FN’s preview of a white-and-black Sneakersnstuff x Social Status x Adidas Ultra Boost in December, another leak has surfaced that could complete this Consortium Sneaker Exchange pack.

For this colorway, Sneakersnstuff and Social Status add bronze, gray and tan details to the beloved running silhouette, along with premium materials such as suede. Boasting a cream-tinted off-white upper, this colorway features a bronze support cage with a gray heel cup and outsole. Accents include tan suede at the toe and tongue, while white laces add some additional contrast to the sandy palette.

This latest Sneakersnstuff x Social Status x Adidas Ultra Boost image was shared on Niketalk with no additional details. But based on the information Adidas has provided thus far, this cream-tan colorway will likely join the black-and-white makeup as the two sneakers featured in the collaboration between the Sweden and North Carolina-based retailers.

An exclusive look at the Sneakersnstuff x Social Status x Adidas Ultra Boost Instagram: @2muchsol3

Release information for the Sneakersnstuff x Social Status x Adidas Ultra Boost is unavailable. However, Adidas confirmed today that the first release in the 2017 Consortium Sneaker Exchange will be a collaboration between Colette and Undefeated arriving Jan. 19.

