Sneakersnstuff and Social Status Collab on Ultra Boosts for the Adidas Sneaker Exchange

The Sneakersnstuff x Social Status x Adidas Ultra Boost. Adidas

Following an early look in December, Sneakersnstuff and Social Status have unveiled their Adidas Sneaker Exchange collaboration.

The two-sneaker, continent-spanning collection sees Stockholm, Sweden’s Sneakersnstuff team up with North Carolina’s Social Status on the Adidas Ultra Boost and the Superstar Boost.

On paper, it may seem that the two retailers don’t have much in common. But not only do Sneakersnstuff and Social Status have a laundry list of great sneaker collaborations under their belts, there are parallels in each retailer’s growth. Sneakersnstuff began in Stockholm and gradually spread locations throughout northern Europe, while Social Status expanded its reach from a single store in North Carolina to five locations across the East Coast.

“The geographical expansion may have served as an ice-breaker, but Adidas Consortium challenged us to find further common ground to work together on a sneaker pack. After sharing and developing ideas, we present two models which reflect the changing role of sneakers in both a practical and a wider social sense,” Sneakersnstuff said of the collaboration.

The Sneakersnstuff x Social Status x Adidas Sneaker Exchange collection featuring the Ultra Boost and Superstar Boost. Adidas

The two retailers highlighted the Ultra Boost’s rise from performance running shoe to style icon by adding premium materials including a leather tongue, suede cage and taped toe cap. Similarly, the Superstar Boost reinvents the classic hoops shoe with modern technologies such as Primeknit and Boost.

“Conversation developed between ourselves and Social Status on how classic sporting equipment can become iconographic. How it can, over time, gradually be elevated and reimagined, get remade in expensive materials, in silver or gold, and encrusted with jewels or diamonds. That opulence serves as the inspiration behind the colorways here,” Sneakersnstuff said.

Set to be released Wednesday exclusively from Sneakernstuff and Social Status, the collection’s Ultra Boost is priced at $199 and the Superstar Boost is $159.

The Sneakersnstuff x Social Status x Adidas Superstar Boost. Adidas

The tongue of the Sneakersnstuff x Social Status x Adidas Ultra Boost. Adidas

The toe box detail of the Sneakersnstuff x Social Status x Adidas Ultra Boost. Adidas

The medial section of the Sneakersnstuff x Social Status x Adidas Superstar Boost. Adidas

The Sneakersnstuff x Social Status x Adidas Superstar Boost releasing on Feb. 8. Adidas

