People Lined Up for Blocks to Buy These Sold-Out Adidas NMDs — Which Are Now Selling for More Than $1,000

The Sneakersnstuff x Adidas NMD R1 PK "Datamosh Pack" was released today. Instagram: @sneakersnstuff_sthlm

Sneakersnstuff’s exclusive Adidas “Datamosh Pack” collaboration dropped today, and European sneakerheads were out in full force for a chance to get their hands on the limited-edition kicks.

In images shared on the retailer’s various Instagram accounts, fans are seen queued up in droves, with lines wrapping around city blocks.

Fans show off their Sneakersnstuff Adidas NMD R1 PK “Datamosh Pack” sneakers Instagram: @sneakersnstuff_sthlm

Sneakersnstuff’s Berlin, London, Paris and Stockholm locations shared glimpses of the controlled madness.

The reward was the retailer’s Adidas NMD R1 PK “Datamosh Pack,” a two-sneaker collection whose glitch-like patterns were inspired by the process of manipulating media with “datamoshing.”

The two versions of the fan-favorite model, which features Primeknit uppers and full-length Boost cushioning, come in blue- and orange-accented styles.

The Sneakersnstuff x Adidas NMD R1 PK “Datamosh Pack.” Sneakersnstuff

Sneakersnstuff x Adidas NMD R1 PK “Datamosh Pack,” from $379.29; ebay.com

Online, the retailer organized the drop by allowing hopeful customers to register to buy the kicks. Sign-ups have now closed, and purchase instructions will be emailed to registered users on Wednesday.

Several pairs of the sold-out sneakers have already made their way to eBay, where they’re available for prices ranging from around $380 for a single pair to over $1,000 for the complete set.

eBay auction for the Sneakersnstuff x Adidas NMD R1 PK “Datamosh Pack.” eBay

Adidas Yeezy Boost sneakers worn by fans in line for the Sneakersnstuff x Adidas NMD R1 PK “Datamosh Pack.” Instagram: @sneakersnstuff_sthlm

Fans lined up for Sneakersnstuff’s Adidas NMD R1 PK “Datamosh Pack” in Stockholm. Instagram: @sneakersnstuff_sthlm

Check time! 👊 Für alle die noch vorbei kommen wollen, die Liste ist noch nicht voll! #sneakersnstuff #adidas #datamoshpack A post shared by Sneakersnstuff Berlin (@sneakersnstuff_berlin) on May 11, 2017 at 4:01am PDT

Thanks for coming out today to the NMD Datamosh release. We have something really great lined up for you soon and it's so important you do not forget to respect each other, our staff, and our neighbours. The future of releases relies on respectful and considerate behaviour. Together we will make every release great because that is how they should be. To the many that were respectful and patient – thank you. A post shared by Sneakersnstuff London (@sneakersnstuff_ldn) on May 12, 2017 at 8:05am PDT

🙌 #sneakersnstuff #adidasoriginals #datamoshpack A post shared by Sneakersnstuff Paris (@sneakersnstuff_paris) on May 12, 2017 at 4:25am PDT

