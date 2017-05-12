People Lined Up for Blocks to Buy These Sold-Out Adidas NMDs — Which Are Now Selling for More Than $1,000

Sneakersnstuff’s exclusive Adidas “Datamosh Pack” collaboration dropped today, and European sneakerheads were out in full force for a chance to get their hands on the limited-edition kicks.
In images shared on the retailer’s various Instagram accounts, fans are seen queued up in droves, with lines wrapping around city blocks.
Sneakersnstuff’s Berlin, London, Paris and Stockholm locations shared glimpses of the controlled madness.
The reward was the retailer’s Adidas NMD R1 PK “Datamosh Pack,” a two-sneaker collection whose glitch-like patterns were inspired by the process of manipulating media with “datamoshing.”
The two versions of the fan-favorite model, which features Primeknit uppers and full-length Boost cushioning, come in blue- and orange-accented styles.
Sneakersnstuff x Adidas NMD R1 PK “Datamosh Pack,” from $379.29; ebay.com
Online, the retailer organized the drop by allowing hopeful customers to register to buy the kicks. Sign-ups have now closed, and purchase instructions will be emailed to registered users on Wednesday.
Several pairs of the sold-out sneakers have already made their way to eBay, where they’re available for prices ranging from around $380 for a single pair to over $1,000 for the complete set.
Thanks for coming out today to the NMD Datamosh release. We have something really great lined up for you soon and it's so important you do not forget to respect each other, our staff, and our neighbours. The future of releases relies on respectful and considerate behaviour. Together we will make every release great because that is how they should be. To the many that were respectful and patient – thank you.
Want more?
A Guide to the Best Adidas NMD Sneakers Out Now
Adidas Made Exclusive NMD Human Race Sneakers for Pharrell’s Triplets