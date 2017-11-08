Saucony’s New Collab With Sneakersnstuff Is Inspired by Flying in ‘Business Class’

Whether you’re wedged in the middle seat in coach or enjoying the comfort of business class, Sneakersnstuff and Saucony have the shoe for any type of flyer. The retail standout and the brand have teamed up for release of the Grid 9000 “Business Class.”
The shoe is inspired by the aesthetic and luxury of traveling through the skies in a premium seat, and pays homage to the prestige of business class flights.
“Business Class” is outfitted with premium materials such as tan suede and cream leather, and features hints of navy blue mesh on the tongue. Flight pattern imagery on the insole brings the plane theme to another aspect of the shoe.
The only thing missing from this collaboration is the complimentary champagne and full-course in-flight meal. The Saucony Grid 9000 x Sneakersnstuff “Business Class” drops on Nov. 11 for $149 on sneakersnstuff.com.