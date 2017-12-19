Why Sneakersnstuff Is Opening its First U.S. Store in New York City

The Sneakersnstuff storefront in NYC. Sneakersnstuff

Sneakersnstuff has been a staple in Europe for 20 years, serving sneaker fanatics in Stockholm, London, Paris and Berlin. And as of tomorrow, the boutique retailer will have a presence in the U.S., opening up shop in New York City.

The doors on Sneakersnstuff’s new 3,500-square-foot storefront in the Meatpacking District open tomorrow.

“We started out going to New York, buying shoes and bringing them back to Sweden. New York, it’s like a second home to us on a personal level,” Sneakersnstuff co-founder Erik Fagerlind explained to Footwear News. “On a business level, New York is the birthplace of sneakers as a thing. To not start here would just be weird; it wouldn’t make sense to open up somewhere else first.”

The space, according to Sneakersnstuff, will host multiple areas for artist and brand activations as well as host labels including Adidas Originals, Nike, New Balance, Reebok, The North Face and more. Also in-house will be its SNS brand.

A look inside the NYC location of Sneakersnstuff. Sneakersnstuff

Aside from product, the NYC door will feature a bar, which will open to the public early next year. It will be operated by restaurateurs Joel Soderback and Andreas Bergman, who run Linje Tio in Stockholm, which was named a top 50 best bar in the world by worldsbestbars.com. The bar will be a location for brand events and nightly parties.

“They are as geeky with bars as we are with sneakers and retail,” Fagerlind said.

Running the new store, Sneakersnstuff said, is streetwear industry veteran Wil Whitney (research and design organization Nom De Guerre co-founder).

Another look inside Sneakersnstuff NYC. Sneakersnstuff

Inside the space, which was designed by Swedish architect Jenny Askenfors of Bonfink Design Studio, is a crushed classic Volvo filled with sneakers from Fagerlind and Sneakersnstuff’s other co-founder, Pete Jansson.

“It’s like a time capsule with shoes in a Swedish car,” Jansson said.

The store, which is located at 22 Little West 12th Street, will be open seven days a week; Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. ET to 7 p.m. ET and 12 p.m. ET to 6 p.m. ET on Sunday.

The crushed Volvo inside the Sneakersnstuff NYC door. Sneakersnstuff