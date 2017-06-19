These Limited-Edition Adidas NMDs Are Only Being Sold at One Store in the World

Adidas NMD "Medium Gray Heather" heel Sneakersnstuff

Cozy sportswear vibes influence an exclusive Adidas NMD pack set to release next week.

Exclusive to European retailer Sneakersnstuff, the Adidas NMD R2 “Gray Melange” pack makes use of the heather gray yarns often found on jersey fleece sweatshirts. Sneakersnstuff calls the marled shade “one of the most iconic colors around,” noting that it can blend in for an neutral look just as well as it can make a standout statement.

A look from Sneakersnstuff’s exclusive Adidas NMD “Gray Melange” pack. Sneakersnstuff

The retailer’s “Gray Melange” pack is made up of two different styles: a “Dark Gray Heather” and a lighter “Medium Gray Heather” shade. In addition to their fleece-like stretch uppers, each makeup features nubuck details and full-length Boost midsoles for cushioning.

Each look in the Sneakersnstuff x Adidas NMD R2 “Gray Melange” pack has a retail price of $139 and will be available on June 28 from sneakersnstuff.com as well as the retailer’s European doors.

Adidas NMD “Medium Gray Heather” Sneakersnstuff

Adidas NMD “Dark Gray Heather” Sneakersnstuff

An on-foot look at Sneakersnstuff’s exclusive Adidas NMD “Gray Melange” pack.

Sneakersnstuff’s exclusive Adidas NMD “Gray Melange” pack will be released June 28.

Adidas NMD “Medium Gray Heather” tongue Sneakersnstuff

Adidas NMD “Dark Gray Heather” tongue Sneakersnstuff

Adidas NMD “Medium Gray Heather” detail Sneakersnstuff

Adidas NMD “Dark Gray Heather” detail Sneakersnstuff

Adidas NMD “Dark Gray Heather” heel Sneakersnstuff

