Is Sneakersnstuff Releasing an Adidas NMD Collaboration?

The Adidas NMD R1 PK. Adidas

Anticipation continues to build for European sneaker retailer Sneakersnstuff’s 2017 Adidas collaborations after store co-founder and co-owner Peter Jansson shared a new teaser this week on Instagram.

In addition to rumored Consortium Sneaker Exchange collaborations with Social Status on the Ultra Boost in “Black/White” and “Tan,” Sneakersnstuff may also be working on the popular Adidas NMD R1.

New SNS adidas SMU in the making. #adidasoriginals #sneakersnstuff A photo posted by Peter Jansson (@peter_sns) on Jan 23, 2017 at 12:49pm PST

“New SNS adidas SMU in the making,” Jansson said while showing the heel area of an Adidas NMD R1 that combines black, white, orange and teal shades with white accents.

This Adidas NMD R1 was also recently shared by Yeezy Mafia with the name “Gucci Glitch” and a purported spring ’17 release date, although the exact details surrounding this release have not been confirmed.

Sneakersnstuff has a long history of Adidas collaborations, which include the coveted “Tee Time” Ultra Boost, released in January 2015. According to sneaker marketplace StockX, the “Tee Time” Ultra Boost resells for an average of $470.

