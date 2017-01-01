9 Women’s Sneakers That Will Take You Back to the ’90s

Feeling nostalgic? While sneakers have evolved in the past two decades, there are still a number of brands that offer classic styles.
Nike, Asics, New Balance, Adidas and Reebok all offer lifestyle shoes that channel a ’90s vibe.
These Nike retro runners are a remake of the brands first running shoe.
Nike Cortez, $110; Nike.com
The silhouette on this Reebok sneaker certainly has an old-school vibe. The metallic hue updates the style.
Reebok Stockholm classic metallic sneakers, $74.99; Reebok.com
These Asics shoes are reminiscent of the label’s classic Onitsuka Tiger style.
Asics Metrolyte, $70; Asics.com
The Superstar style by Adidas is the perfect throwback look, spotted on just as many people today as it was in the ’90s.
Adidas Superstar, $80; Adidas.com
High-top sneakers are another hit when it comes to ’90s style. The below Air Force 1 is a new version of the label’s iconic look.
Nike Air Force 1, $110; Nike.com
For a closer look back at flashback styles to buy now, click through the gallery. Have a favorite style that evokes feelings of nostalgia? Tell us @Footwearnews.
Want more?
The 5 Ultimate Sneakers for the Ultimate Gym Rat
9 Cold Weather Accessories For Running
The 5 Best Men’s Sneakers for Running