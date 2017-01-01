9 Women’s Sneakers That Will Take You Back to the ’90s

By / 2 hours ago
Women's Sneakers That Will Take You View Slideshow
New Balance 696 running classics, $79.99; Newbalance.com.
Courtesy of brand.

Feeling nostalgic? While sneakers have evolved in the past two decades, there are still a number of brands that offer classic styles.

Nike, Asics, New Balance, Adidas and Reebok all offer lifestyle shoes that channel a ’90s vibe.

Related
Best Running Shoes for Your New Year's Fitness Resolutions

These Nike retro runners are a remake of the brands first running shoe.

9 Lifestyle Sneakers That Take You Back to the 90's

Nike Cortez, $110; Nike.com

The silhouette on this Reebok sneaker certainly has an old-school vibe. The metallic hue updates the style.

9 Lifestyle Sneakers That Will Take You Back to the 90's

Reebok Stockholm classic metallic sneakers, $74.99; Reebok.com

These Asics shoes are reminiscent of the label’s classic Onitsuka Tiger style.

9 Lifestyle Sneakers That Bring You Back to the 90's

Asics Metrolyte, $70; Asics.com

The Superstar style by Adidas is the perfect throwback look, spotted on just as many people today as it was in the ’90s.

9 Lifestyle Sneakers That Will Bring You Back to the 90's

Adidas Superstar, $80; Adidas.com

High-top sneakers are another hit when it comes to ’90s style. The below Air Force 1 is a new version of the label’s iconic look.

9 Women's Sneakers That Will Take You Back to the 90's

Nike Air Force 1, $110; Nike.com

For a closer look back at flashback styles to buy now, click through the gallery. Have a favorite style that evokes feelings of nostalgia? Tell us @Footwearnews.

View Slideshow

Want more?

The 5 Ultimate Sneakers for the Ultimate Gym Rat

9 Cold Weather Accessories For Running

The 5 Best Men’s Sneakers for Running

7 Running Shoes For Your New Year’s Resolutions

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s