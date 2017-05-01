The Sneakers to Pack on Your Summer Vacation

The Nike Sock Dart Breathe for men. Courtesy of Nike.

Let’s be real, the summer isn’t even here but all you can think about is that summer vacation you already have planned. The flights are booked, the hotel has been selected, and you’re daydreaming right now about having a drink in the sun.

But what footwear are you going to pack? You’re a sneaker fan, so you’re leaving the dressier options and casual shoes at home, and you won’t be caught dead in flip-flops. So what sneakers are coming with you?

If you need some help deciding what kicks to bring, you’re in luck, as Footwear News has identified the six sneakers that are travel musts.

Minimalist Vibe

For the person who laces up sneakers even when heading to a nice bar or a romantic dinner, minimalist kicks with a classic look are a must. The Puma Clyde is a go-to style for the nostalgia-loving sneaker wearer and will ensure you look good in a classy environment.

Puma Clyde (Men), $75; us.puma.com

Puma Clyde (Women), $75; us.puma.com

Flight Life

When you get on a plane and want to relax on your flight, one of the last things you want to do is bend down and untie your laces. Skip the hassle by wearing the Nike Sock Dart Breathe to and from the airport.

Nike Sock Dart Breathe (Men), $140; nike.com

Nike Sock Dart Breathe (Women), $140; nike.com

Universal Appeal

The Converse Chuck Taylor All Star is a strong first option to pair with any outfit, and it’s also your savior when you have several choices but can’t pull the trigger on one. The iconic shoe can be dressed down or up and looks good with jeans or shorts. Basically, this sneaker is your everything, and you’d be doing yourself a disservice if you left it at home. (If you need more cushioning, pack the Chuck II, equipped with Nike’s Lunarlon cushioning.)

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star High (Unisex), $55; nike.com

Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Low (Unisex), $50; nike.com

High Mileage

If you’re walking a ton on your trip, it’s important not to sacrifice style for comfort. Instead, find a pair of kicks that marry stellar looks with comfort. The “Marl” iteration of the Saucony Triumph Iso 3 is a solid example of fashion meets function, and your feet will be happy at the end of the day, no matter how many miles you put in.

Saucony Triumph Iso 3 Marl (Men), $150; saucony.com

Saucony Triumph Iso 3 Marl (Women), $150; saucony.com

All Terrain

Don’t avoid heading into the great outdoors because you think you’re going to kill your kicks. Instead, give this Under Armour style a shot. The Speed Tire Ascent Low is a sneaker with a tread pattern that works on both trails and pavement, and it boasts a look that tells people you’re a fan of Mother Nature.

Under Armour Speed Tire Ascent Low (Men), $114.99; ua.com

Under Armour Speed Tire Ascent Low (Women), $114.99; ua.com

Beach Ready

Not everyone enjoys wearing flip-flops or sandals to the beach. (Ed. Note: It’s sneakers or barefoot for me.) But there are options available if you need something to walk around in so the hot sand doesn’t set your feet on fire. The Adidas Outdoor Climacool Boat is a great all-around shoe that is built for aquatic life.

Adidas Outdoor Climacool Boat (Men), $70; zappos.com

Adidas Outdoor Climacool Boat (Women), $60; zappos.com