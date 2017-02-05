Sneakers to Wear for the Super Bowl That Are in Your Team’s Colors

The tongue of the "New England Patriots" Nike Lunar Force 1. Nike

Super Bowl Sunday has arrived. The 51st championship game will kickoff from Houston’s NRG Stadium at 6:30 pm ET, and we’ve got the kicks you need to get in the pigskin spirit.

According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend an estimated $14.1 billion on Super Bowl-related purchases, with nearly 11 percent of that going to team apparel and accessories.

Before the big game, prove you’re not a bandwagon fan by picking up a pair of sneakers that will perfectly match your favorite team’s colors. Shop FN’s picks below.

Atlanta Falcons

Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 10 SFG. Nike

Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 10 SFG “Black/University Red,” $140; nike.com

Adidas Ultra Boost “Energy/Core Black,” $180; adidas.com

Nike Air Presto Essential. Nike

Nike Air Presto Essential “Red/Black/Summit White,” $120; nike.com

Under Armour Curry 3 “TCC/Steel,” $139.99; underarmour.com

Air Jordan 1 Mid. Nike

Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black/Team Red/White,” $110; nike.com

New England Patriots

Reebok Question Mid “OG Blue Toe,” $140; reebok.com

Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce Leather. Nike

Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce Leather “Binary Blue/White,” $100; nike.com

Adidas AlphaBounce Haptic. Adidas

Adidas AlphaBounce Haptic “Midnight Gray/Running White/Core Red,” $110; adidas.com

New Balance Visaro Lifestyle, $119.99; newbalance.com

Nike Air Presto Utility. Nike

Nike Air Presto Utility “Binary Blue/Black/White,” $130; nike.com

