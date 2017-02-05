Sneakers to Wear for the Super Bowl That Are in Your Team’s Colors

Super Bowl Sunday has arrived. The 51st championship game will kickoff from Houston’s NRG Stadium at 6:30 pm ET, and we’ve got the kicks you need to get in the pigskin spirit.
According to the National Retail Federation, consumers are expected to spend an estimated $14.1 billion on Super Bowl-related purchases, with nearly 11 percent of that going to team apparel and accessories.
Before the big game, prove you’re not a bandwagon fan by picking up a pair of sneakers that will perfectly match your favorite team’s colors. Shop FN’s picks below.
Nike Zoom LeBron Soldier 10 SFG “Black/University Red,” $140; nike.com
Adidas Ultra Boost “Energy/Core Black,” $180; adidas.com
Nike Air Presto Essential “Red/Black/Summit White,” $120; nike.com
Under Armour Curry 3 “TCC/Steel,” $139.99; underarmour.com
Air Jordan 1 Mid “Black/Team Red/White,” $110; nike.com
Reebok Question Mid “OG Blue Toe,” $140; reebok.com
Nike Air Force 1 Ultraforce Leather “Binary Blue/White,” $100; nike.com
Adidas AlphaBounce Haptic “Midnight Gray/Running White/Core Red,” $110; adidas.com
New Balance Visaro Lifestyle, $119.99; newbalance.com
Nike Air Presto Utility “Binary Blue/Black/White,” $130; nike.com
