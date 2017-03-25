Sneakers to Wear for the NCAA Elite 8 That Are in Your Team’s Colors

The quarterfinals of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament tip off at 6:09 p.m. ET with Xavier taking on Gonzaga from San Jose, Calif.’s SAP Center. Before the action starts, FN has rounded up a selection of sneakers that will perfectly match your team’s colors so you can represent with pride.
Other upcoming games include Oregon vs. Kansas at 8:49 p.m. ET, followed by South Carolina vs. Florida and Kentucky vs. North Carolina on Sunday. The winning teams will then meet in the Final Four, which begins April 1.
Xavier Muskateers
Air Jordan 15 “Obsidian,” $190; nike.com
Gonzaga Bulldogs
Nike Classic Cortez Nylon Premium “Midnight Navy/Varsity Red,” $80; nike.com
Oregon Ducks
Nike Air Force 1 Low iD “Oregon,” $140; nike.com
Kansas Jayhawks
Mi Adidas Dame 3, $140; adidas.com
South Carolina Gamecocks
Under Armour Charged Legend Stripe, $109.99; underarmour.com
Florida Gators
Nike Train Speed 4 Amp “Florida,” $64.97; nike.com
Kentucky Wildcats
Nike Metcon Repper DSX College “Kentucky,” $110; nike.com
North Carolina Tar Heels
Nike Air Max Uptempo 94 “University Blue,” $140; nike.com
