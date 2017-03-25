Sneakers to Wear for the NCAA Elite 8 That Are in Your Team’s Colors

The Nike Air Force 1 Low iD customized in Oregon Ducks colors. Nike

The quarterfinals of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament tip off at 6:09 p.m. ET with Xavier taking on Gonzaga from San Jose, Calif.’s SAP Center. Before the action starts, FN has rounded up a selection of sneakers that will perfectly match your team’s colors so you can represent with pride.

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament Elite 8 bracket. NCAA

Other upcoming games include Oregon vs. Kansas at 8:49 p.m. ET, followed by South Carolina vs. Florida and Kentucky vs. North Carolina on Sunday. The winning teams will then meet in the Final Four, which begins April 1.

Air Jordan 15. Nike

Xavier Muskateers

Air Jordan 15 “Obsidian,” $190; nike.com

Nike Classic Cortez Nylon Premium. Nike

Gonzaga Bulldogs

Nike Classic Cortez Nylon Premium “Midnight Navy/Varsity Red,” $80; nike.com

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD. Nike

Oregon Ducks

Nike Air Force 1 Low iD “Oregon,” $140; nike.com

Mi Adidas Dame 3. Adidas

Kansas Jayhawks

Mi Adidas Dame 3, $140; adidas.com

South Carolina Gamecocks

Under Armour Charged Legend Stripe, $109.99; underarmour.com

Nike Train Speed 4 Amp. Nike

Florida Gators

Nike Train Speed 4 Amp “Florida,” $64.97; nike.com

Nike Metcon Repper DSX College. Nike

Kentucky Wildcats

Nike Metcon Repper DSX College “Kentucky,” $110; nike.com

Nike Air Max Uptempo 94. Nike

North Carolina Tar Heels

Nike Air Max Uptempo 94 “University Blue,” $140; nike.com

