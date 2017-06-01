The Sneakers You’ll See Throughout the 2017 NBA Finals

View Slideshow Stephen Curry (white) drives on LeBron James and Richard Jefferson in the 2016 NBA Finals. REX Shutterstock

The moment basketball fans have waited all season for is here: the start of the 2017 NBA Finals.

The Western Conference champion Golden State Warriors and the Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers, for the first time in NBA history, will face each other for a shot at winning the league title for the third consecutive season. Both teams have one NBA Finals win against each other.

Today’s Game 1 tip off is scheduled for 9 p.m. ET at Oracle Arena in Oakland, Calif.

Aside from the incredible level of play from both squads on the court, the sneakers worn throughout the playoffs by each team’s stars have also been eye-catching. The NBA Finals will be dominated by looks from Nike and Under Armour, fueled by the signature shoes of both brands’ sponsored stars (LeBron James, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving for Nike, and Stephen Curry for Under Armour).

Kyrie Irving in the Nike Kyrie 3. REX Shutterstock

Prior to tip off, Footwear News went through the top styles worn throughout the playoffs by both teams. Click through the gallery below to see what kicks got the Warriors and Cavs to the 2017 NBA Finals.

