Sneakerhead Says ‘F**k Cancer’ With Customized Yeezys

Kanye West’s “Cream White” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 continues to be one of the most popular custom sneaker canvases. Personalized kid’s sizes of the shoes were released today (and sold out fast), and now one creative owner is using the sneakers to raise cancer awareness.

Virginia-based Instagram user @richie_xantana shared a look at his custom project, which calls attention to Hodgkin’s lymphoma, also known as Hodgkin’s disease.

The shoes are covered in inspirational phrases such as “Keep fighting,” as well as blunt messages including “F**k cancer.” At the heel, pink and violet ribbons represent awareness for breast cancer and Hodgkin’s lymphoma, respectively.

The “Cream White” Yeezy Boost 350 V2 was released in adult and infant sizes on April 29 for $220 and $140, respectively. The sneakers sold out, but can be purchased from consignment retailer Stadium Goods with prices starting at $540.

Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Cream White,” from $540; stadiumgoods.com

