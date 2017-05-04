Adidas Is Releasing These Glow-in-the-Dark Boost Shoes on May 13

Glow-in-the-dark details on the Sneakerboy x Wish x Adidas Pure Boost. Adidas

Adidas’ yearlong Consortium Sneaker Exchange continues this month by teaming Australian retailer Sneakerboy with Atlanta’s Wish for a glow-in-the-dark collection.

Comprised of the modern Pure Boost runner and the retro Climacool 1 PK, this two-sneaker range boasts attention-grabbing glow-in-the-dark details.

The Sneakerboy x Wish x Adidas Consortium collection. Adidas

According to Adidas, the concept behind this collaboration was birthed from each retailer’s connection to the rare box jellyfish, which is the world’s deadliest of its kind.

The luminescent species is found across the Australian coast Sneakerboy calls home, and is also present in the Georgia Aquarium — just one of four aquariums worldwide that are home to the box jellyfish.

The Sneakerboy x Wish x Adidas Pure Boost will be released May 13. Adidas

The resulting collaboration sees the Pure Boost’s Primeknit upper get redesigned with a loose gauge knit, which Adidas says is a first for its Primeknit technology. Its entire upper also features glow-in-the-dark capabilities. The Sneakerboy x Wish x Adidas Pure Boost retails for $160.

The Sneakerboy x Wish x Adidas Climacool 1 PK will be released May 13. Adidas

Elsewhere, the collaboration’s retro Climacool 1 sneaker takes on a Primeknit construction, which uses a new processing method to produce a geometric knit pattern. The glow-in-the-dark details are toned down on this pair, appearing only across the eyelets and tongue tab. The Sneakerboy x Wish x Adidas Climacool 1 PK retails for $150.

Both sneakers in this collection drop in-store and online from Sneakerboy and Wish on May 13. After these exclusive launches, the group will see a wider release at Adidas Consortium locations on May 20.

The Sneakerboy x Wish x Adidas Pure Boost. Adidas

The Sneakerboy x Wish x Adidas Climacool 1 PK. Adidas

Glow-in-the-dark details on the Sneakerboy x Wish x Adidas Climacool 1 PK. Adidas