Kyrie Irving’s Limited-Edition Nike ‘Mom’ Shoes Are Only Releasing at One Store in the World

Tongue detail on the red colorway of the Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 3 "Mom." Sneaker Room

New Jersey-based retailer Sneaker Room has a philanthropic sneaker collaboration on the way with Nike Basketball using NBA star Kyrie Irving’s signature sneaker.

Along with today’s Nike Kyrie S1 Hybrid “What the” release, the Boston Celtics standout’s Kyrie 3 signature sneaker will release in two special-edition styles created to honor the late mothers of Sneaker Room owner Suraj Kaufman and fellow Jersey native Irving.

The sneakers, which were worn by Irving in November when he gave away a game-used pair to service members on military appreciation night, feature a number of details paying tribute to Kaufman and Irving’s mothers.

Embellishments include rose embroidery towerd the heel, polka-dot liners, two-tone laces and the word “Mom” on the tongue in the same style as Irving’s traditional logo.

Both colorways of the Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 3 “Mom.” Sneaker Room

The Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 3 “Mom” collaboration will be offered Saturday in two styles: a white and red colorway for $200 and a white and gold variation for $1,000. The red-accented style is a limited-edition of 250 pairs, while the gold-tinged colorway is limited to only 50 units.

100 percent of proceeds from sales of the sneakers will be donated to local domestic women shelters and family shelters.

The launch is set for Saturday at 11 a.m. ET from the store’s Jersey City door and 2 p.m. ET online via snkrroom.com.

The red colorway of the Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 3 “Mom.” Sneaker Room

The insoles of the Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 3 “Mom.” Sneaker Room

The gold colorway of the Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 3 “Mom.” Sneaker Room

Tongue detail on the gold colorway of the Sneaker Room x Nike Kyrie 3 “Mom.” Sneaker Room

