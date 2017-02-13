These Limited-Edition Reeboks Pay Homage to Shaq’s College Years

Shaquille O'Neal
NBA star Shaquille O'Neal waves to graduating students at Louisiana State University.
It’s been 25 years since NBA Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal played in a LSU Tigers uniform, and Louisiana retailer Sneaker Politics is doing its part to keep the memory alive with a new Reebok collaboration.

Sneaker Politics shared on Instagram yesterday a small glimpse of the collab which uses O’Neal’s first signature shoe, the Reebok Shaq Attaq, as its canvas.

While sneakerheads may be used to seeing the Shaq Attaq in its traditional Orlando Magic-themed white, black and royal blue color scheme, this release takes a different approach by using Louisiana State’s palette. Based on the teaser image, this collaboration uses a white leather upper with purple and gold accents.

But the upcoming collaboration isn’t the only surprise Sneaker Politics has up its sleeve. With All-Star Weekend beginning Friday in New Orleans, Sneaker Politics is holding a pop-up event this week in collaboration with Reebok and Mitchell & Ness. Saturday’s festivities will include in-store appearances by O’Neal and former NBA player Dee Brown.

More details on Sneaker Politics’ collab will be made available soon, but in the meantime, you can pick up the original Shaq Attaq colorway from reebok.com for $159.99.

