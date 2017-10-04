Sneaker Marketplace GOAT to Open Its First-Ever Pop-Up Gallery

GOAT The Greatest: Los Angeles GOAT

Sneaker marketplace GOAT is pivoting from the digital space for its first-ever pop-up sneaker gallery.

The three-month exhibit is known as The Greatest: Los Angeles and is set to make its debut at Platform in Culver City, Calif., on Oct. 7. It will run through Dec. 31 and feature homages to some of Los Angeles’ most influential artists, sneakers and boutique retailers beginning from the year 2000 to present day.

25 pairs of carefully curated kicks with special significance to Los Angeles have been selected, including the exclusive Air Jordan pack created for NBA legend Kobe Bryant’s retirement, Diamond Supply Co. x Nike SB Dunk Low Pro, Mr. Cartoon x Nike Air Force 1 and Adidas Yeezy Powerphase “Calabasas.”

Adidas Yeezy Powerphase Stadium Goods

“We’ve wanted to create a physical space like this for a long time, to inspire and bring people from different backgrounds together through their love of sneakers. We’re excited for the opportunity to share some of LA’s contributions to the sneaker community since 2000 and explore where the industry is headed to next,” said Daishin Sugano, co-founder and CPO at GOAT, which stands for Greatest of All Time.

The Greatest: Los Angeles will also boast a rotating panel of figures from the sneaker community, including Jeff Staple, Dominic “The Shoe Surgeon” Chambrone, Jason Markk, Sophia Chang and more.

For more information, visit goat.com.

