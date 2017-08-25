Sneaker Enthusiasts Can Indulge Their Passion at Sneaker Week Portland

Herbert Smit, co-founder of Sneaker Week Portland Courtesy of brand

Sneaker lovers are about to get their next fix. Sneaker Week Portland, the first weeklong celebration of sneaker culture in the U.S., will take place Sept. 17-23 at various venues throughout Oregon’s largest city. The event is designed to empower the culture and its youth, and connect the multibillion-dollar industry with the community and culture that helped create it.

“Portland is the undisputed epicenter of sneaker culture and the footwear capital of North America,” said Herbert Smith, co-founder. “Sneaker Week was designed to capture the ‘sole’ of the culture.”

Throughout the week, hosted sneaker events will include Sole Sessions, a series of interactive lectures powered by Pensole Academy; the Kick Flicks sneaker film festival; art and customization at the Wacom Block Party; and the Kick & Roll Gym with George Kiel.

The event will also include appearances of pioneers of sneaker culture as it exists today, such as author Bobbito Garcia and sneaker aficionado DJ Clark Kent.

“Sneaker Week serves as an outlet in which members of the sneaker community can curate cultural experiences within art, music, sports and design, representing their interpretation of the boundless influence of the sneaker,” said Smith. “We want to educate and connect like-minded sneakerheads and enthusiasts through the core creative roots of the culture.”

He added that the event was designed to encourage the footwear industry to recognize Portland as a viable market to host influential events such as Sneaker Week “We also hope this week becomes a new platform for the community to convene and appreciate the culture together, while providing a space for the next great wave of creatives to see the city for the opportunities it houses.”

Want more?

These Sneakers Use Art With Powerful Messages to Battle Hate

Beyonce Supports Jay-Z in Rare ‘4:44’ Puma Sneakers at Tour Rehearsal