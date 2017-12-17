Here’s What People at Sneaker Con NYC Were Looking to Buy

A row of Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Frozen Yellow" sneakers at Sneaker Con NYC. Peter Verry

If Sneaker Con NYC is any indication of what’s hot in sneaker culture, it doesn’t look like the Yeezy hype is going away any time soon.

“People here, honestly, are looking for Yeezys — everything that’s hyped up. No one wants any originals, so we’re all struggling today,” explained Nassar Abedrabbo while standing next to a stack of Nikes he was looking to sell at the event on Saturday.

Although a number of solid releases from the top brands of today dropped this year, while walking throughout the Javits Center, it was clear people are still looking to buy and sell any and all Adidas Yeezy styles. Booths were stocked with multiple sizes of the same coveted models, and people were holding Yeezys in their hands up high in the trading pit to get the attention of others.

Mike Santeramo of Clifton, N.J., told Footwear News that everyone he’s run into is looking for the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Zebra,” and William DiMisa of Tampa, Fla., said people want to buy the “Blue Tint” iteration of the shoe.

But not everyone was looking to buy Yeezy models to own.

Chad Jung, who traveled from Philadelphia to attend the show, explained to FN that he was “looking for any Yeezys under market value so I could flip online.”

Although Adidas Yeezy styles were the most in-demand sneakers at the event, another model people were eager to get their hands on was the Nike x Virgil Abloh Air Presto from his line with the brand, dubbed “The Ten.”