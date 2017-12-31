The Best Sneaker Con Street Style of 2017

View Slideshow Off-White x Nike Vapor Max sneakers at Sneaker Con NYC Dec. 16. Jason Jean

If you’re looking to see some of the rarest, hard-to-find sneakers ever released, a good place to start is at a Sneaker Con event.

Throughout 2017, Footwear News had photographers at every Sneaker Con event worldwide — including the first ever in London — to capture the atmosphere and snap shots of the best sneakers money could buy.

Yeezy Wave Runner 700s at Sneaker Con NYC Dec. 16. Jason Jean

Popular looks on the feet of attendees consisted of several Yeezy silhouettes, the best Air Jordans to ever hit the marketplace, Supreme’s take on the classic Nike Air More Uptempo and every model renowned designer Virgil Abloh reimagined for Nike.

But the kicks weren’t limited to what’s the hottest in the moment. If you looked hard enough you’d spot styles like the classic Nike Air Foamposites on the convention center floors as well as new Rihanna-designed Puma sneakers, Pharrell’s many Hu NMDs with Adidas and more.

Pharrell x Adidas NMD Hu “Body and Earth” sneakers at Sneaker Con NYC Dec. 16. Jason Jean

Click through the slideshow below to see the best sneaker street style from the year spotted at all the Sneaker Con events worldwide.

