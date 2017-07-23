These $39 ‘Yeezys’ at Sneaker Con Look Very Comfy

Yeezy-inspired slippers by Banned Goods presented at Sneaker Con Anaheim. Charlie Carballo

Some of the most in-demand kicks were bought, sold, traded and ogled when Sneaker Con kicked off on Saturday in Anaheim, Calif.

The two-day event attracted sneakerheads and independent retailers, as well as vendors that specialize in customization and footwear accessories.

A representative for vendor KxStart Sneakers shared with Footwear News on Saturday that Kanye West’s “Zebra” Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 sneakers were the top sellers of the day.

For Banned Goods, the brand’s reimagining of Pharrell’s Adidas Human Race sneakers as soft slippers quickly sold out at the convention, a representative shared. Some of the other popular styles — all unisex oversized polyester slippers — included versions of Yeezy and Air Jordan. They’re available for $34.95 to $39.95 on bannedgoods.com.

Banned Goods’ “YZY-DOVES” slippers; $39.95; bannedgoods.com. Charlie Carballo

Banned Goods’ “RACERS” slippers; $34.95; bannedgoods.com. Courtesy of Banned Goods

Meanwhile, accessories brand Private Label presented travel bags for sneakerheads who want to protect their footwear in style.

The lifestyle brand’s most popular item at the convention was the Bombr duffle bag, which holds around four to seven sneakers and includes three dividers/removable walls for organization, and two sneaker cases. The Bombr retails for $140 online.