Former Dallas Cowboys QB Tony Romo Is the New Face of Skechers

Tony Romo Wearing Skecher Equalizer 2.0 Courtesy of brand

Joining a 15-year roster of sports icons clad in Skechers, former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo will be representing the lifestyle footwear brand in a global multiplatform ad campaign. Romo is pleased to accompany past athlete ambassadors Howie Long and Joe Montana out on the Skechers field.

Skechers feels that Romo and past athlete ambassadors help the brand to connect with its large sports fan customer base.

Tony Romo wearing Skechers. Courtesy of brand

“After 14 years on the field with the Cowboys, it was time to hang up my cleats, but these comfortable Skechers shoes are perfect for my life and career after football,” Romo said.

This new role for Romo comes just after his retirement from football at the end of last season. After a decade serving as starting quarterback for the Dallas Cowboys, Romo will move toward sports broadcasting, planning to work alongside Jim Nantz on CBS Sports beginning in the 2017 season.

In the ad, Romo wears the Equalizer 2.0 in black with a white outer sole, but the brand also offers this sneaker in navy, gray and black with a black insole. The Equalizer 2.0 retails for $65 online.

While Romo’s ad campaign doesn’t launch until later this year, he’s already been breaking in his new sneakers.

Romo was photographed wearing the Skechers Equalizer 2.0, an athletic walking sneaker rendered in a Skech Knit Mash upper with an Air Cooled Memory Foam insole for added comfort. With visible stitching accents and knit-in stripe designs, the kicks boast both style and ease.

This news comes just after the brand launched a campaign with pop star Camila Cabello for its Hi-Lites collection.

Alongside its growing list of sporty spokesmen, the men’s division has expanded in recent years to include both casual and athletic styles, and added options such as the Air Cooled Memory Foam to ensure comfort to its shoes.