Skechers Marathoner Meb Keflezighi Completes Final Race of His Career

Skechers-sponsored athlete Meb Keflezighi finished 11th in his final New York Marathon on Sunday morning with a time of 2 hours, 15 minutes, 29 seconds.

After more than a decade of running professionally, the 42-year-old completed the last race of his career in what New York officials designated the “Mebathon,” in honor of the long-distance star.

The 2004 Olympic silver medalist — who sported an orange-and-black ensemble courtesy of Skechers for his final race — collapsed from exhaustion as he crossed the finish line. Family and race officials came to his aid to lift him from the pavement.

Afterward, he said, “It was a beautiful victory lap. … The emotion to just get to that finish line. … People were waiting for that push-up. There was no push-up today. When you’re 42 and competing against the best of the best, your body is not right. I know I can say I gave it all I had.”

The Eritrean-born American athlete ran his first marathon in New York in 2002 and won the race in 2014.

He has been sponsored by Skechers since 2011, and last year had his contract with the brand extended until 2023.

