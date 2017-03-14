Was This Skechers Shoe Inspired by Kanye West’s Yeezy Boosts?

Skechers' new dress shoes strongly resemble the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 "Beluga." Instagram: @tandrae

Could one of Skechers’ new designs land the brand in hot water with Kanye West and Adidas?

An Instagram post shared by @tandrae shows a Skechers dress shoe, which appears to be inspired by one of West’s sneakers. The knitted shoe’s design, with zebra-like streaks and orange contrast stripe, bears a resemblance to the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 “Beluga.”

The Skechers shoes were spotted at its 15 Union Square West store in New York. A search of Skechers’ website turned up no results, but according to a store employee, the shoe is part of the brand’s Mark Nason collection. The model is called the Mersey and it retails for $90.

Footwear News has reached out to Skechers about the Yeezy comparisons, but the brand has yet to respond with a statement.

In February 2016, Adidas successfully filed suit against Skechers for infringing on the design of the the classic Stan Smith tennis shoe. In July, Adidas filed another suit against Skechers for copying the Three Stripes’ proprietary Springblade technology.

Gross Sketchers! A post shared by tandrae (@tandrae) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:10am PST

Want more?

Here’s a Rare Look Inside a Fake Yeezy Factory

Is This the Next Yeezy Boost That Will Be Released?

Man Robbed of Sneakers in Broad Daylight After ‘Zebra’ Yeezy Boost Release