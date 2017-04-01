Adidas Skateboarding Puts New Kicks Through Crazy Obstacle Course

Adidas’ court heritage got a fitting tribute.
The label’s pro team put the new Matchourt RX sneakers, which dropped today, through an over-the-top obstacle course built on a tennis court.
Daewon Song, who designed the course, was joined by fellow skating stars McCoy, Na-Kel Smith, Nestor Judkins and Dennis Busenitz in the campaign video.
The Matchcourt RX ($70) features a low-top profile and minimalist design details. The sneaker incorporates a black suede and clear granite canvas upper on a flexible vulcanized outsole, comfy textile lining and a molded EVA sockliner.
Also dropping today is the shoe’s remixed companion, the Japanese-inspired Matchcourt RX LTD.
The sneaker ($90) incorporates Sashiko-style stitching on blue canvas complemented by a nubuck toe contrasting red inner and outsoles.
Both shoes are available at select specialty Adidas retailers and on Adidas.com/skateboarding.
Watch the video below.
Want More?
Justin Bieber Skateboards in Adidas NMDs and Shredded Jeans
Exclusive: Snoop Dogg on His SoCal ’90s-Inspired Adidas Skateboarding Collab
This Sneaker Style Set a Gold Standard in Adidas Skateboarding’s Franchise Footwear