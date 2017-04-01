Adidas Skateboarding Puts New Kicks Through Crazy Obstacle Course

Adidas Skateboarding's new Matchcourt RX sneakers. Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding.

Adidas’ court heritage got a fitting tribute.

The label’s pro team put the new Matchourt RX sneakers, which dropped today, through an over-the-top obstacle course built on a tennis court.

Adidas Skateboarding’s Matchcourt RX sneakers; $70; Adidas.com/skateboarding. Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding.

Daewon Song, who designed the course, was joined by fellow skating stars McCoy, Na-Kel Smith, Nestor Judkins and Dennis Busenitz in the campaign video.

The Matchcourt RX ($70) features a low-top profile and minimalist design details. The sneaker incorporates a black suede and clear granite canvas upper on a flexible vulcanized outsole, comfy textile lining and a molded EVA sockliner.

Also dropping today is the shoe’s remixed companion, the Japanese-inspired Matchcourt RX LTD.

Adidas Skateboarding’s Matchcourt RX LTD Japanese-inspired sneakers; $90; Adidas.com/skateboarding. Courtesy of Adidas Skateboarding.

The sneaker ($90) incorporates Sashiko-style stitching on blue canvas complemented by a nubuck toe contrasting red inner and outsoles.

Both shoes are available at select specialty Adidas retailers and on Adidas.com/skateboarding.

Watch the video below.

