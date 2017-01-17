Sneaker Store Employees Predict 2017’s Biggest Trends, Including Adidas EQT and Nike Air Max

The Adidas EQT Support 93/17. Instagram

We’re only a few weeks into 2017, and it’s already shaping up to be a massive year for sneakers. Jordan Brand is rumored to have some exciting projects in the works, Nike’s going all-out with its LeBron retro campaign, Adidas just brought back the “OG” NMD style that jump-started the burgeoning franchise — and that’s just the beginning of what’s in store.

To get a better idea of what’s on the horizon, Europe sneaker retailer Size? asked its staff members to weigh in on what they foresee becoming the biggest athletic footwear stories of 2017.

Size?’s senior footwear buyer James Trivunovic expects Adidas to have a dominant start in ’17, noting that he’s especially interested to see how customers receive new iterations on classic Three Stripes models such as the EQT 93/17, Iniki Boost, and Stan Smith Boost. Meanwhile, assistant footwear buyer Chris Binns expects big things from Adidas Originals’ retro running offerings such as the Dragon Vintage and New York.

Size? senior footwear James Trivunovic. Size?

Many store employees are excited about Nike’s upcoming Air Max releases, most notably the recently revitalized Air Max 97 and the new VaporMax. “We feel Nike’s iterations of Air Max are the best they have been for many years, with the brand going back to what they do best,” Trivunovic said.

“The return of the iconic Air Max 97 as well as the prospect of a remodeled toe box for the Air Max 1 sets pulses racing for what’s in store for Air Max Day,” social media manager Luke Matthews said of Nike’s annual celebration on March 26.

Size? stylist Grace Marshall. Size?

In terms of apparel, stylist Grace Marshall is calling for “more experimental shapes and structures running through the shows and catwalk seasons” and a “return to bold prints, including camouflage and leopard print.” Marshall also expects brands to continue to focus on functionality in both apparel and footwear.

In the accessories category, accessories buyer Lee Wagstaff is excited about Adidas and Nike’s upcoming headwear. “On Nike, we will be seeing far more Jordan [headwear] lines through spring and summer, starting with some great tonal caps in January,” Wagstaff said, “and we’ll also be running the classic Futura logo on a curved visor, which looks really strong.”

Size? accessories buyer Lee Wagstaff. Size?

