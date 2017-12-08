Shy Glizzy Wants to Raid Pharrell and Don C’s Closets

Shy Glizzy Instagram: @jefe

Burgeoning rap star Shy Glizzy stopped by the Footwear News office in New York City this week to talk about his massive sneaker collection. He also dished on the celebrity collections he’d like to raid and about a one-of-one Christian Louboutin shoe that is sitting in his closet how.

Here’s what the Grammy Award-nominated artist had to say.

Number of Pairs: Like 1,000 or 2,000.

When Not in Sneakers: Christian Louboutins, I like Chanel, Balenciaga and things of that sort.

Closet Balance: I don’t have that many dress shoes, I own a couple pairs. I just never wore them. I own a lot of sneakers, a couple hundred sneakers, and a couple hundred designer sneakers as well.

Brands: Nike, Adidas. I’ve got every brand you could name on a sports level; I’ve even got Under Armour and those type of brands. A lot of people throw me things for free because I’m a big influencer in the culture. I’ve got a lot of brands, almost every brand. But I like luxury brands like Chanel and Balenciaga, Christian Louboutin. I was a big Saint Laurant guy, but now all the young kids hopped on it.

Standout Shoes in Your Collection: The first couple of [Kanye West] Yeezy collabs he had with Louis Vuitton, the Nike ones, and I just got a massive amount of expensive designer shoes, runway pieces.

All-Time Favorite Shoes: I like those Chanel and Pharrell [Adidas] NMD Human Races, I’m fighting for those right now.

Chanel x Pharrell x Adidas NMD Human Race Twitter: @CaptialXTRA

First Pair of Sneakers: The [Nike] Charles Barkleys are the first ones I remember when I look at my baby pictures.

Pair You’d Never Get Rid Of: My Kaws [Air Jordan] 4s. They’re such a big part of my art collection, too, because I collect Kaws.

Sneakerhead’s Closet You’d Like to Raid: I’d like to raid Pharrell or Don C’s closet, either one of those two because I kow the passion they have for that type of thing. And Pharrell might got some Chanel pieces that I may want.

Most You’ve Paid For a Sneaker: $5,000 or $6,000 for Louboutins. I’ve got custom Louboutins that are one-of-one, they cost like $7,000.

Least You’ve Ever Paid: Maybe $150 or $100. I don’t have big feet, so whatever the retail for Jordans was.

Pair You Need to Buy: The Chanel and Pharrell [Adidas] collab.

Favorite Trend of Today: I don’t follow the trends, I set them. I don’t really go with none of it.

Most Luxurious Pair: Those one-of-ones [Louboutins] I was telling you about.

Go-To Sneakers: Maybe a pair of [Adidas] NMDs or a [Nike] Air Max.

Must-Have Styles For Sneakerheads: You should have a pair of each number of Jordans, period, just because of how legendary the shoe is.