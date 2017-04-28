The Top 8 Men’s and Women’s Hiking Boots for Spring

Hikers hitting the trails. REX Shutterstock.

Nature is beautiful, and there are few ways to enjoy the great outdoors that are as fulfilling as a hike.

With the ideal weather to lace up and head out for a hike with friends and family here, Footwear News looked at what light hiking boots are available now to help you enjoy your trek.

Merrell Moab FST Mid Waterproof

The latest Moab look from Merrell is much like its predecessor but is executed with a modernized upper and a lightweight midsole. The model boasts the brand’s M Select Dry membrane for waterproof, breathable protection, an M Select Fit.Eco EVA odor-resistant insole and a Vibram Megagrip outsole.

Merrell Moab FST Mid Waterproof (Men), $139.95; backcountry.com

Merrell Moab FST Mid Waterproof (Women), $139.95; backcountry.com

Salomon X Ultra Mid Aero

This Salomon style is built to withstand the elements, all while keeping your feet comfortable. The Salomon X Ultra Mid Aero is executed with a synthetic upper, mud guard, injected EVA midsole, Ortholite insole and the brand’s Contagrip outsole.

Salomon X Ultra Mid Aero (Men), $129.95; backcountry.com

Salomon X Ultra Mid Aero (Women), $129.95; backcountry.com

Keen Durand Mid WP

The technology story behind this look is its Keen.Dry waterproof and breathable membrane. The brand’s proprietary material is designed to keep feet from feeling the effects of both torrential downpours and ultra-hot days.

Keen Durand Mid WP (Men), $179.95; backcountry.com

Keen Durand Mid WP (Women), $179.95; backcountry.com

Oboz Bridger Mid BDry

This Oboz model is designed with an upper that has the feel a traditional hiker would appreciate, but also the technology today’s comfort-loving outdoor enthusiast longs for. Its BDry waterproof and breathable membrane is made to keep your feet mud- and rain-free, and its BFit insole is employed for maximum comfort.

Oboz Bridger Mid BDry (Men), $170; backcountry.com

Oboz Bridger Mid BDry (Women), $170; backcountry.com

Vasque Inhaler II GTX

Vasque designed its Vasque Inhaler II GTX hiking boot with athletic footwear in mind, attempting to put a model together that merges the feeling of trail running and hiking shoes. The boot is equipped with Gore-Tex Extended Comfort lining and a Vibram Megagrip outsole.

Vasque Inhaler II GTX (Men), $159.95; backcountry.com

Vasque Inhaler II GTX (Women), $159.95; backcountry.com

The North Face Endurus Hike Mid GTX

If you want something lightweight and breathable, the Endurus Hike Mid GTX from The North Face may be the boot you’re looking for. The style boasts OrthoLite insoles, the brand’s XtraFoam midsole and a Vibram XS Trek outsole.

The North Face Endurus Hike Mid GTX (Men), $149.95; backcountry.com

The North Face Endurus Hike Mid GTX (Women), $149.95; backcountry.com

Lowa Renegade GTX Mid

Made with comfort right out of the box in mind, Lowa’s Renegade GTX Mid is for the hiker ready to get outside and hike right away. The boot features Gore-Tex for breathable protection on wet and muddy trails, a Monowrap Frame for support and a Vibram Evo outsole.

Lowa Renegade GTX Mid (Men), $229.95; backcountry.com

Lowa Renegade GTX Mid (Women), $229.95; backcountry.com

Salewa Firetail Evo Mid GTX

Lightweight protection is what this Salewa style is all about. The look boasts Gore-Tex Extended Comfort for breathable waterproof protection, the brand’s 3F Evo System, which uses aluminum wires around the heel for greater flexibility, and an aggressively lugged Vibram Scrambler outsole.

Salewa Firetail Evo Mid GTX (Men), $188.95; backcountry.com

Salewa Firetail Evo Mid GTX (Women), $188.95; backcountry.com