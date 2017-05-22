Shop Novak Djokovic’s Tennis Gear

Novak Djokovic celebrates winning his semi final match against Dominic Thiem at the Italian Open tennis tournament. FERRARI/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

It’s been a big day for world No. 2 tennis player Novak Djokovic. Not only is the Serbian sensation celebrating his 30th birthday, but he’s also just been named the face of Lacoste after the expiration of his five-year deal with Uniqlo.

Novak Djokovic for Lacoste Lacowte

Although fans will have to wait until later this month to get their hands on Djokovic’s first line with Lacoste — which is expected to include polo shirts and shorts — several of the items worn and used on-court by the 12-time singles Grand Slam winner can be purchased now.

The Adidas Novak Pro worn by Novak Djokovic. Adidas

Djokovic’s signature Adidas Novak Pro sneaker continues the brand’s Barricade line with Adiprene cushioning and plenty of lateral support thanks to its stability claws. It’s on sale for $124.95, down from its original price of $140, from Tennis Express.

Adidas Novak Pro, $140; tennisexpress.com

For those looking to take their game to the next level with a new racquet, the Head Graphene Touch Pro used by Djokovic is also available.

The Head Graphene Touch Speed Pro used by Novak Djokovic. SmashInn

Intended for aggressive players, the Graphene Touch Speed Pro is lightweight yet strong. It can be purchased from Tennis Express for $219.95 and is also available for demo testing.

Head Graphene Touch Speed Pro, $219.95; tennisexpress.com

Head Graphene Touch Speed Pro SmashInn

Novak Djokovic at the Italian Open. FERRARI/EPA/REX/Shutterstock

For more on Djokovic’s new deal with Lacoste, click here.

Want more?

Adidas’ Novak Djokovic Defeated by No. 117-Ranked Player at Australian Open

Adidas Skateboarding Took ’80s Tennis Fashion and Gave It a Slick Twist

The Adidas Ultra Boost Could Be Getting a Makeover This Winter